VIDEO: With storm approaching, North Bay preps for possible flash floods

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A storm is expected to hit the Bay Area overnight from Sunday into Monday.

The rain could affect fire-ravaged parts of the North Bay very hard.

A flash flood watch will be in effect tomorrow in North Bay valleys.

  • You can prevent storm drain blockages by keeping leaves and other debris out of streets, gutters, and storm drains
  • Keep sandbags, plastic sheeting, lumber and other emergency building materials handy for waterproofing
  • If you must drive during a storm, watch for road hazards (i.e. – damaged pavement, trees, power lines, mud, etc.)
  • Never try to drive through standing water
  • Don’t forget your pets.

