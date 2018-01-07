VIDEO: With storm approaching, North Bay preps for possible flash floods

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A storm is expected to hit the Bay Area overnight from Sunday into Monday.
The rain could affect fire-ravaged parts of the North Bay very hard.
A flash flood watch will be in effect tomorrow in North Bay valleys.
KRON4’s Camila Bernal is in Santa Rosa this morning.
She has some tips for getting through the storm.
- You can prevent storm drain blockages by keeping leaves and other debris out of streets, gutters, and storm drains
- Keep sandbags, plastic sheeting, lumber and other emergency building materials handy for waterproofing
- If you must drive during a storm, watch for road hazards (i.e. – damaged pavement, trees, power lines, mud, etc.)
- Never try to drive through standing water
- Don’t forget your pets.
