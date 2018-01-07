VIDEO: With storm approaching, North Bay preps for possible flash floods

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A storm is expected to hit the Bay Area overnight from Sunday into Monday.

The rain could affect fire-ravaged parts of the North Bay very hard.

A flash flood watch will be in effect tomorrow in North Bay valleys.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal is in Santa Rosa this morning.

She has some tips for getting through the storm.

You can prevent storm drain blockages by keeping leaves and other debris out of streets, gutters, and storm drains

Keep sandbags, plastic sheeting, lumber and other emergency building materials handy for waterproofing

If you must drive during a storm, watch for road hazards (i.e. – damaged pavement, trees, power lines, mud, etc.)

Never try to drive through standing water

Don’t forget your pets.

