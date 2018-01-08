1 injured when vapor cigarette explodes inside backpack on bus in Florida

By WFLA Web Staff Published:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A vapor cigarette exploded inside of a bus rider’s backpack on a PSTA bus in Largo Monday afternoon.

The Largo Fire Department confirmed the explosion happened at 13787 Belcher Road South.

One person was taken to Tampa General Hospital with burn injuries.

Property damage was contained to the backpack of the bus rider and there were no reports of damage to the bus.

