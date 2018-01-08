17-year-old killed, four others injured in Santa Clara crash

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A 17-year-old was killed in a crash that injured four others Sunday night in Santa Clara, according to police.

The crash happened at around 10:22 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe Street and Bowers Avenue, police said.

A 17-year-old Santa Clara resident was driving an Acura Integra westbound on Monroe Street.

He was attempting to turn north on Bowers Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a Toyota Highlander that was stopped for the light.

The force of the impact caused the Highlander to get pushed backward into the front yard of a residence on the northwest corner of the intersection and tip over onto its passenger side, police said.

Four occupants of the Highlander were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Acura was also transported but later died as a result of his injuries.

