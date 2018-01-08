2 right lanes of NB 101 in Palo Alto closed for emergency pavement repair; could be closed until late tomorrow

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Caltrans has closed the two right lanes of northbound 101 in Palo Alto for emergency pavement repair in the midst of the Bay Area storm.

The roadway could be closed until late tomorrow, Caltrans said.

The closure is just north of the Embarcadero Road interchange.

The closure happened at around 3:30 p.m. and could wreak havoc in Tuesday morning’s commute.

The pavement started loosening and unraveling, creating grooves and potholes in the road, officials said.

Crews are on-scene trying to repair the damage. Patching material is being applied to the road.

The cold, wet weather could delay the road’s opening until Tuesday night.

Dry weather could allow for a permanent fix.

