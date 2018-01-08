(CNN) — 2017 was the costliest year ever for weather and climate disasters in the United States, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday, totaling $306 billion.

The previous record year, 2005, saw $215 billion in disasters.

Highlighted by a string of hurricanes that pounded the southeastern US coast in August and September, as well as devastating wildfires that torched large swaths of Northern and Southern California, 2017 saw 16 weather events that each topped a billion dollars in damage.

This ties 2011 for the most billion-dollar weather events to occur in a single year, but their extreme nature and the breadth of disaster types really set last year apart.

“In 2017, we have seen the rare combination of high disaster frequency, disaster cost and diversity of weather and climate extreme events,” said Adam Smith, lead researcher at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

“The U.S. has endured billion-dollar impacts from six of the seven disaster categories we track,” he said: drought, flood, freeze, severe storm, tropical cyclone, wildfire and winter storm. There hasn’t been a year when all seven disaster categories have seen a billion-dollar disaster.

2017 lacked only a billion-dollar winter storm — though we almost certainly had one in the first week of 2018 with the major nor’easter termed a “bomb cyclone.”

A hurricane season for the record books

Hurricanes are the costliest weather events, responsible for about half of the total losses among all US billion-dollar disasters despite accounting for less than 20% of the total events since 1980.

This certainly proved true in 2017, when the US and the Caribbean islands endured back-to-back-to-back devastating hurricanes — all of them now ranking among the top five costliest disasters — which were the main drivers behind the year becoming the costliest on record.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey mass flooding View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) After helping the driver of the submerged truck get to safety, a man floats on the freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Harris County Sheriff’s Department Richard Wagner along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Evacuees wade down a flooded section of Interstate 610 as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Two kayakers try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Moses Juarez, left, and Anselmo Padilla wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A man wades through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) An abandoned vehicle sits in flood waters on the I-10 highway in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero) A family evacuates their Meyerland home in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rescuers answered hundreds of calls for help Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey rose high enough to begin filling second-story homes, and authorities urged stranded families to seek refuge on their rooftops. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) A family evacuates their Meyerland home in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rescuers answered hundreds of calls for help Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey rose high enough to begin filling second-story homes, and authorities urged stranded families to seek refuge on their rooftops. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Residents wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Residents wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A truck pushes through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Residents sit on a fence surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Residents wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A man wades through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A man helps a woman in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Wilford Martinez, bottom, grabs the median as he is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Private boat owners from Houston and surrounding areas are using their vessels to assist first responders who are trying to rescue scores of people stranded by the floods from Tropical Storm Harvey. (Aug. 28) Tropical Storm Harvey sent massive floods through the Houston area Sunday, chasing thousands to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelming rescuers. Federal disaster declarations indicate the storm has so far affected about 6.8 million people. (Aug. 28) Source: NOAA Kids pull a toy with an ATV in a street flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey, in the Clearfield Farm subdivision in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Kids ride an ATV in a street flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey, in the Clearfield Farm subdivision in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Hurricane Harvey

The first billion-dollar hurricane disaster of the year was Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in Texas on August 25, becoming the first Category 4 storm to make landfall in the US since Hurricane Charley in 2004.

But Harvey will be long remembered, not for destructive winds up to 150 mph, but for the historic floods it unleashed on the Houston area.

Harvey set a record for the highest rainfall total — (up to 60 inches — observed in a landfalling tropical system in the US, and a whopping 6.9 million people experienced at least 30 inches of rain, according to NOAA’s report.

Driven by extreme rain and flooding, the total estimated costs for Hurricane Harvey have reached $125 billion, making it the second-costliest single weather disaster after 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which had damages of $161 billion.

But it wasn’t just the amount of rain and massive flooding, it was the fact that the bulk of the precipitation was centered on one of the most populated cities in the country.

“The biggest reason for the large cost from disasters in 2017 has been location,” said Steven Bowen, director of analytics and impact forecasting for reinsurance giant Aon Benfield. “The historic volume of rain simply overwhelmed the local infrastructure in place and flooded areas that some folks never assumed would be flooded.”

Bowen said this meant that less than 20% of Harris County homeowners had National Flood Insurance Program policies.

“Harvey is the closest modern disaster comparison we have in relation to Katrina in terms of damage costs,” Smith said.

One hurricane disaster on the scale of Harvey is enough to set a year apart, but 2017 was just getting started.

Hurricane Irma

While Harvey was still pouring rain on Texas and Louisiana, meteorologists began tracking a wave in the eastern Atlantic that would form Tropical Storm Irma on August 30. The storm quickly strengthened and became a powerful Category 5 on September 5.

After devastating parts of the Caribbean and Cuba, Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys early September 10, slowly moving up the peninsula, leaving a path of destruction.

“Irma devastated the Florida Keys with its high winds and storm surge after flattening the US Virgin Islands — St John and St Thomas — among other Caribbean islands,” Smith said.

In the Keys, 25% of the buildings were destroyed, and 65% were significantly damaged, but the damage was not confined there.

Jacksonville, in the northeast corner of the state, and Charleston, South Carolina, saw near-historic levels of storm surge, causing significant coastal flooding.

Southern California wildfires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, a firefighter works to put out a blaze early Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Santa Paula, Calif. Authorities said the file broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades. (Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department via AP) (AP Photo/Noah Berger) An apartment complex burns as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A home is destroyed by brush fire as Santa Ana winds help propel the flames to move quickly through the landscape on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to put out flames after it has engulfed a home on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A man waters the front of a building and takes a picture of a flame getting closer to homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Remnants of a burned down a home as a brush fire continues to threaten other homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters monitor a fire to avoid it from spreading onto the next door home, on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to control the western side of Grant Park as brushfire engulf most of the vegetation on the hill, on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Brandon Baker, center and Prescott McKenzie, right, take cover from the flying embers during a brush fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to control the western side of Grant Park as brushfire engulf most of the vegetation on the hill, on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Remnants of a burned down a home as a brush fire continues to threaten other homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: John Bain and Brandon Baker take cover from the embers as they try to help stop a fire from burning a stranger's home on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Al Galileo helps water down a backyard of a stranger's home as brush fire encroaches on the property on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A resident packs up as flames get closer to homes north of on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to put out flames after it has engulfed a home on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Smoke blows out of the burning palm trees as brush fire threaten homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Brandon Baker, center and Prescott McKenzie, right, take cover from the flying embers during a brush fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A couple embraces as they watch the landscape around them burn as brush fire threatens homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Strangers band together to help put out a palm tree on fire and stop it from burning homes as brush fire move to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A resident struggles to open his car door to evacuate as flames get closer to homes north of on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: John Bain and his friends, all from Camarillo, came to help out as brush fires move quickly burning through residential neighborhoods on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: An apartment complex on Kalorama St is on fire as brush fire continues to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Strangers band together to help put out a palm tree on fire and stop it from burning homes as brush fire move to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Law enforcement patrol neighborhoods to issue mandatory evacuation orders in residential neighborhoods on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Strangers band together to help put out a palm tree on fire and stop it from burning homes as brush fire move to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Al Galileo helps water down a backyard of a stranger's home as brush fire encroaches on the property on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Homes stand along the beach as the sun is visible through thick smoke from a wildfire Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. A dramatic new wildfire erupted in Los Angeles early Wednesday as firefighters battled three other destructive blazes across Southern California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A wildfire threatens homes as it burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A truck drives along the 101 Freeway as a wildfire continues to burn Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A car drives along the Pacific Coast Highway as a wildfire continues to burn Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Firefighters gather in front of a residential area as a wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Flames consume a structure as a wildfire burns in Casitas Springs, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Wind-driven fires tore through California communities Tuesday for the second time in two months, leaving hundreds of homes feared lost and uprooting tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 05: A firefighter sprays water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Around 45,000 acres have burned in the fire forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying 150 structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 05: A firefighter sprays water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Around 45,000 acres have burned in the fire forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying 150 structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 05: Firefighters spray water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Around 45,000 acres have burned in the fire forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying 150 structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) SUNLAND, CA - DECEMBER 05: A resident hoses a burning structure during the Creek Fire on December 5, 2017 in Sunland, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) SUNLAND, CA - DECEMBER 05: Strong wind blows embers across the smoldering ruins of a house at the Creek Fire on December 5, 2017 in Sunland, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: People view the Creek Fire burn on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood on December 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood on December 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 07: Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. The firefighters occasionally used a flare device to burn-off brush close to the roadside. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) LA CONCHITA, CA - DECEMBER 07: A firefighter walks as a section of the Thomas Fire burns down a bluff toward homes on December 7, 2017 in La Conchita, California. Many evacuation holdouts were forced to flee the small seaside town as the flames approached. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) LA CONCHITA, CA - DECEMBER 07: A person bicycles as a section of the Thomas Fire burns on a bluff on December 7, 2017 in La Conchita, California. Many evacuation holdouts were forced to flee the small seaside town as the flames approached. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 06: People watch from a roadside as the Thomas Fire burns in the mountains on December 6, 2017 in Ojai, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 07: Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. The firefighters occasionally used a flare device to burn-off brush close to the roadside. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 07: Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: The wind blows embers from a old fallen and burning oak tree at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A wreath hangs on the gate of a burned property at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A freshly-burned forest is seen under the stars at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A structure burns in the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A house burns in the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: Houses catch fire during the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A helicopter makes a nighttime water drop over burning houses in the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A structure burns at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, a firefighter works to put out a blaze early Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Santa Paula, Calif. Authorities said the file broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn’t burned in decades. (Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department via AP) In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, a firefighter works to put out a blaze early Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Santa Paula, Calif. Authorities said the file broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn’t burned in decades. (Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department via AP) Seen from Carpinteria, Calif., smoke from a wildfire billows over Ventura, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) A man watches as a wildfire burns in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) An apartment complex burns as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A home is destroyed by brush fire as Santa Ana winds help propel the flames to move quickly through the landscape on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to put out flames after it has engulfed a home on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A man waters the front of a building and takes a picture of a flame getting closer to homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Remnants of a burned down a home as a brush fire continues to threaten other homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters monitor a fire to avoid it from spreading onto the next door home, on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to control the western side of Grant Park as brushfire engulf most of the vegetation on the hill, on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Brandon Baker, center and Prescott McKenzie, right, take cover from the flying embers during a brush fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to control the western side of Grant Park as brushfire engulf most of the vegetation on the hill, on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Remnants of a burned down a home as a brush fire continues to threaten other homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: John Bain and Brandon Baker take cover from the embers as they try to help stop a fire from burning a stranger's home on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Al Galileo helps water down a backyard of a stranger's home as brush fire encroaches on the property on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A resident packs up as flames get closer to homes north of on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to put out flames after it has engulfed a home on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Smoke blows out of the burning palm trees as brush fire threaten homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Brandon Baker, center and Prescott McKenzie, right, take cover from the flying embers during a brush fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A couple embraces as they watch the landscape around them burn as brush fire threatens homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Strangers band together to help put out a palm tree on fire and stop it from burning homes as brush fire move to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A resident struggles to open his car door to evacuate as flames get closer to homes north of on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: John Bain and his friends, all from Camarillo, came to help out as brush fires move quickly burning through residential neighborhoods on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: An apartment complex on Kalorama St is on fire as brush fire continues to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Strangers band together to help put out a palm tree on fire and stop it from burning homes as brush fire move to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Law enforcement patrol neighborhoods to issue mandatory evacuation orders in residential neighborhoods on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Strangers band together to help put out a palm tree on fire and stop it from burning homes as brush fire move to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Al Galileo helps water down a backyard of a stranger's home as brush fire encroaches on the property on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Homes stand along the beach as the sun is visible through thick smoke from a wildfire Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. A dramatic new wildfire erupted in Los Angeles early Wednesday as firefighters battled three other destructive blazes across Southern California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A wildfire threatens homes as it burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A truck drives along the 101 Freeway as a wildfire continues to burn Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A car drives along the Pacific Coast Highway as a wildfire continues to burn Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Firefighters gather in front of a residential area as a wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Flames consume a structure as a wildfire burns in Casitas Springs, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Wind-driven fires tore through California communities Tuesday for the second time in two months, leaving hundreds of homes feared lost and uprooting tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 05: A firefighter sprays water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Around 45,000 acres have burned in the fire forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying 150 structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 05: A firefighter sprays water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Around 45,000 acres have burned in the fire forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying 150 structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 05: Firefighters spray water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Around 45,000 acres have burned in the fire forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying 150 structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) SUNLAND, CA - DECEMBER 05: A resident hoses a burning structure during the Creek Fire on December 5, 2017 in Sunland, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) SUNLAND, CA - DECEMBER 05: Strong wind blows embers across the smoldering ruins of a house at the Creek Fire on December 5, 2017 in Sunland, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: People view the Creek Fire burn on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood on December 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood on December 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 07: Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. The firefighters occasionally used a flare device to burn-off brush close to the roadside. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) LA CONCHITA, CA - DECEMBER 07: A firefighter walks as a section of the Thomas Fire burns down a bluff toward homes on December 7, 2017 in La Conchita, California. Many evacuation holdouts were forced to flee the small seaside town as the flames approached. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) LA CONCHITA, CA - DECEMBER 07: A person bicycles as a section of the Thomas Fire burns on a bluff on December 7, 2017 in La Conchita, California. Many evacuation holdouts were forced to flee the small seaside town as the flames approached. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 06: People watch from a roadside as the Thomas Fire burns in the mountains on December 6, 2017 in Ojai, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 07: Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. The firefighters occasionally used a flare device to burn-off brush close to the roadside. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 07: Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: The wind blows embers from a old fallen and burning oak tree at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A wreath hangs on the gate of a burned property at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A freshly-burned forest is seen under the stars at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A structure burns in the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A house burns in the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: Houses catch fire during the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A helicopter makes a nighttime water drop over burning houses in the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A structure burns at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Latest Galleries North Carolina restaurant

Irma’s damage in the US totaled $50 billion, making it the fifth-costliest weather disaster on record.

It also set a record: “Irma maintained a maximum sustained wind of 185 mph for 37 hours, the longest in the satellite era,” Smith said.

Irma also triggered evacuation orders for 5.6 million people along both sides of the Florida peninsula, probably the largest mass exodus in US history.

Hurricane Maria

Unfortunately, the record hurricane season wasn’t finished.

Tropical Storm Maria formed September 16 and intensified at an exceptional rate, doubling its strongest winds from 80 miles per hour (a Category 1) to 160 mph (Category 5) in only 24 hours.

Maria was the fourth storm in a month’s time to undergo a process known as rapid intensification, which can turn a minimal tropical storm into a destructive major hurricane in less than a day, and Maria did it in record fashion.

“Maria tied Hurricane Wilma (in 2005) for the most rapid intensification, strengthening from tropical depression to a Category 5 storm in 54 hours,” Smith said.

Maria unleashed its fury first on the tiny island nation of Dominica as a Category 5 packing sustained winds of 160 mph.

Just over 24 hours later, a high-end Category 4 Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, giving the United States a record three Category 4 or greater storms making landfall in one year.

Though Maria took only about 12 hours to traverse the small island, the combination of high winds and up to 37 inches of rain left Puerto Rico devastated.

“Maria was similar to Irma in its maximum wind damage, yet Maria was comparable to Harvey in the feet of rain it dumped across Puerto Rico,” Smith said, “as flooding compounded the wind damage.”

Interruptions to commerce and standard living conditions are still ongoing and will be sustained for a long time, according to NOAA, and the estimated damages for the storm are $90 billion — the third most-expensive hurricane in US history.

CNN has remained on the ground in Puerto Rico and has reported extensively on those still without power as well as the death toll, which is the much higher than reported.

Historic wildfire season in the West

But 2017 will also be remembered for the way years of drought combined with strong winds to create numerous historic firestorms in the Western states, namely California.

“In addition to these hurricanes, the US had a historically damaging wildfire seasons with over 9.1 million acres burned and damages up to $18 billion,” Smith said.

NOAA groups all the western wildfires from the year into one billion-dollar weather disaster, even though 2017 featured multiple massive fires that each would have caused at least $1 billion in damages.

Six of the 20 most destructive fires in California history occurred this year.

During the month of October, “over 15,000 homes, businesses and other structures across California” were destroyed, according to NOAA.

“The combined destruction of the Tubbs, Atlas, Nuns and Redwood Valley wildfires represent the most costly wildfire event on record,” NOAA said Monday, “also causing 44 deaths.”

Santa Ana winds returned to California in December, bringing another round of disastrous fires.

The Thomas wildfire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties grew uncontrolled for days, topping 280,000 acres and becoming the largest single fire in California history.

Disastrous wildfires burned over 9.8 million acres across multiple Western and Northwestern states during 2017, well more than the 10-year average of 6.5 million acres, according to NOAA.

Montana was also hit hard, with more than 1 million acres burned during the year.

PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Becoming more common

NOAA has been tracking billion-dollar disasters since 1980, and it has seen a clear upward trend in their number and severity.

“US billion-dollar disasters are becoming more common,” Smith said, but the reasons are numerous and complex.

The damage potential is much higher than in previous decades due to “increases in population and material wealth over the last several decades,” he said.

This is compounded by the fact that much of this population resides in densely populated cities in vulnerable areas like coasts and river floodplains and near large forests.

But climate change is what concerns Smith the most.

“Climate change is playing an increasing role, amplifying the frequency and intensity of certain types of extreme weather that lead to billion-dollar disasters,” Smith said.

2017 stands as a glaring example of this, with record inland floods and a wildfire season that dwarfs all others, two of the event types most affected by a warming climate.

