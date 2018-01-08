49ers hire former Raiders DC Ken Norton Jr. as assistant

Lakana Published: Updated:
Ken Norton Jr. (OAKLAND RAIDERS @RAIDERS)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers have hired former Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. as an assistant head coach.

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the move Monday. He says Norton will become an assistant coach for defense and will be in charge of inside linebackers.

Norton was fired as defensive coordinator in Oakland after 10 games this season. He had held the job since 2015. Norton worked on the staff in Seattle with current Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and also played for San Francisco from 1994-2000.

The Niners also said Johnny Holland will transition from linebackers coach to the team’s run game specialist and outside linebackers coach, and Michael Clay will move from the strength staff to become an assistant special teams coach.

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s