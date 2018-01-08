SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday was the wettest in San Francisco since December 2014, according to the National Weather Service.

Through 5 p.m., it has rained 1.94 inches in The City.

That is the wettest calendar day since De. 11, 2014.

More rain is forecasted all night.

24 hour storm total rain as of 5pm

Big Sur coast 3.98″

Boulder Creek 3.11

Mt. Tam 2.79

Venado 3.16

San Francisco 1.94#CAstorm — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2018

The #CAstorm will bring moderate to heavy precip to much of the Golden State. Unfortunately, some areas will get too much too quickly. Be sure to follow our neighbors for more #CAwx info: @NWSSacramento @NWSEureka @NWSLosAngeles @NWSHanford @NWSReno @NWSSanDiego pic.twitter.com/zYi8Bk3hR6 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2018

Wet day in San Francisco — in fact, through 5 pm it has rained 1.94″ in the city. This makes today the wettest calendar day since December 11, 2014. The rain is forecast continue into the night 🌧️☔️. #CAstorm #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AcyGmMc8cD — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2018

