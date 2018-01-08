Bay Area Storm: Monday was wettest day in San Francisco since Dec. 2014

Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday was the wettest in San Francisco since December 2014, according to the National Weather Service.

Through 5 p.m., it has rained 1.94 inches in The City.

That is the wettest calendar day since De. 11, 2014.

More rain is forecasted all night.

