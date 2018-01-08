Bruno Mars, The Killers, Muse to headline Napa’s BottleRock festival

NAPA (KRON) — Bruno Mars, The Killers and Muse are headlining Napa Valley’s annual BottleRock music festival this year, organizers announced Monday.

Tickets for the sixth annual festival go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. on their website.

The three-day event is scheduled for May 25-27 and will take place at the Napa Valley Expo.

Other artists playing at include The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg, Halsey, Incubus, Earth Wind & Fire, The Head and the Heart, E-40 and Billy Idol.

The festival is also known for its variety of food, wine and beer options.

The 2018 lineup is here! 🎉 We can't wait to see @BrunoMars, @thekillers, @muse, and 80+ other bands this May! Tickets on sale TMRW 1/9 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/d6Y2LHzLOJ — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 8, 2018

