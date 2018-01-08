MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR FULL VIDEO

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a package from a home in San Jose.

The incident happened Jan. 4 around 2 p.m. in the afternoon on Alma Loop.

Police say the package was dropped off just an hour earlier.

There was about $60 worth of items in the package from Amazon, including fountain pens and marker pens.

