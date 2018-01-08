Hot Topics: Gruden returns to Raiders, Oprah glows at Golden Globes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Here’s the two hottest topics from today’s KRON4 Morning News:

He’s back! Jon Gruden takes the reigns of the Raiders Tuesday almost 20 years to the day after they hired him the first time to be head coach.

Hopes are high for Gruden who lead the Raiders to the playoffs twice when he coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001.

Gruden’s 54 now and he’s been out of the game for nine years working as an ESPN analyst.

Word is the Raiders are giving him the richest contract in NFL history: a ten-year deal worth about $100 million.

Another entertainment story this morning is the Golden Globe Awards

Oprah Winfrey stole the show with a rousing speech.

She is the first Black woman to ever win the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award, and she used the platform to to encourage the fight against racial and sexual discrimination.

Here’s a partial quote from her speech:

“So I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon! It will be because of a lot of magnificent women, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me Too’ again.”

It was emotional, motivational and sounded almost like a campaign speech. In fact, “Oprah for President” may be the next battle cry. A couple of her friends say Oprah is seriously considering running for President, but she has no comment.

