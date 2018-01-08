MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For the first time, pot shops are able to sell recreational marijuana in San Francisco.

The sales started on Saturday for a handful of shops.

Joining KRON4 on Monday to talk about the laws and how recreational marijuana will be regulated is Nicole Elliott.

She is the director of the Office of Cannabis in San Francisco.

