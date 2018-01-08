Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow brings nearly 20 years of San Francisco Bay Area weather reporting and anchoring experience to KRON4 News.

Karnow joined KRON4 News in 2016 as part of the weekend news team. Before that, he spent 18 years at KPIX, anchoring weather on the weekend, then on weekdays for the early morning news. He won an Emmy Award for Best Weather Anchor for his morning-long coverage of the March 2011 tsunami as it hit the Bay Area after Japan’s massive earthquake. While at KPIX, the former substitute teacher also frequently visited Bay Area schools to give students a lesson about the weather, then feature them in his live weather segment on the noon news.

Karnow began his career at KSBW in Salinas, where he forecasted the weather for the weekend, and then, the weekday morning newscasts. At one point, he even reported on Central Coast agricultural stories.

Karnow says weather has been his passion for as long as he can remember. As an elementary school kid, he saw lightning strike a garbage can outside his home one night. At that moment, he knew that he wanted to be a meteorologist.

Karnow is a UCLA graduate. He is a certified meteorologist with the American Meteorological Society with the AMS Seal of Approval.

The California native created his own app in 2015 so users can stay connected to different parts of the world. WeatherScope is the first and only innovative mobile app to broadcast live streaming videos in stunning 4K.

Karnow is married to news reporter Sharon Chin. They enjoy family adventures together with their daughter.