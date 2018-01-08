VIDEO: Left lanes blocked in both directions of San Mateo Bridge due to car fire

By Published: Updated:
(Tatiana/Twitter)

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The left lanes are blocked in both directions of the San Mateo Bridge due to a car fire, according to the CHP.

The fire broke out at around 4:48 p.m. in the flat section of the bridge in Alameda County.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes and to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Video courtesy of Tatiana/Twitter.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s