ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The left lanes are blocked in both directions of the San Mateo Bridge due to a car fire, according to the CHP.

The fire broke out at around 4:48 p.m. in the flat section of the bridge in Alameda County.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes and to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Video courtesy of Tatiana/Twitter.

