Man acquitted of Kate Steinle murder denied bail

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, which is what his attorney says is the birth name of the man who has been known by a number of aliases, including Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez. A jury has been selected for the murder trial of Zarate, whose case set off a national debate over sanctuary cities and immigration during last year's presidential campaign after he was accused of shooting and killing a woman on a popular San Francisco pier. Opening arguments are set for Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (San Francisco Police Department via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The man acquitted of murder in the death of Kate Steinle was denied release from jail pending trial on federal gun charges Monday.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate appeared in federal court Monday to face two illegal gun possession charges, which were filed after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder for the July 2015 fatal shooting of Kate Steinle.

Garcia Zarate has been deported five times and has spent a combined 17 years in U.S. prisons for three illegal re-entry convictions before the shooting.

Garcia Zarate says he found the gun that killed Steinle under a seat on a San Francisco pier. He says it accidentally fired when he picked it up.

He was transferred from San Francisco jail to federal custody over the weekend.

