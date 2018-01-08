Museum of Ice Cream extends stay in San Francisco

Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you couldn’t get your hands on tickets to the insanely popular Museum of Ice Cream the first time around, you’ll get another chance on Tuesday.

The pop-up exhibition has extended its stay in the city until February 26. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m. on their website.

The museum, located at 1 Grant Avenue, features immersive installations, like their famous Sprinkle Pool. And yes, there’s actual ice cream you can eat throughout the exhibition.

If you want to go, make sure you get your tickets as soon as they go on sale. Tickets sold out quickly for their previous locations.

