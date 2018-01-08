Ohio man accused of beating dog, shoving it in car trunk

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Police in Marysville say a man was arrested last week after he beat a dog and stuffed it in the trunk of his car.

It happened Friday evening, according to police.

A man told police 34-year-old James Combs approached him and asked if he wanted to buy a dog. The man said no.

Police said the dog then started to run away from Combs. They said Combs then caught the dog, slammed it against the car, kicked it and threw it in the trunk of the car.

Deputy Chief Tony Brooks says officers caught up with combs and the dog moments later where they found the dog in the trunk. Authorities saw no visible injuries to the dog and it appeared she was in good spirits.

“The subject claimed he had not struck the dog he did kick at the dog but he did not make contact with the dog and he didn’t really see an issue with 1 how he was transporting it and 2 how he was treating the dog,’ said Brooks.

Combs is charged with two counts of animal cruelty. One count for allegedly kicking the dog and the second is for putting the dog in the trunk.

“In our opinions we do not believe it is not reasonable to transport a dog inside a trunk of a car especially given the condition that was out that night, as cold as it was,” said Brooks.

The dog is resting at the Union County Humane Society.

