Pink to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

By Published:
Pink
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Pink arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. NFL announced Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, that the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Big Game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pink is heading to the Super Bowl to sing the national anthem.

The NFL announced Monday that the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the halftime show. The Super Bowl will air live on NBC.

Pink released her seventh studio album, “Beautiful Trauma,” in October. Its lead single, “What About Us,” is nominated for a Grammy this month.

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer’s hits include “So What,” ″Get the Party Started” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES</strong

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s