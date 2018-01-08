Pizza Hut working on self-driving delivery trucks

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Someday soon when a hot pizza arrives at your door and you go to tip the driver, there may not be one.

Pizza Hut is teaming up with Toyota to develop self-driving pizza deliveries.

Toyota unveiled a concept vehicle called e-Palettes at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

It could be used for the service, but the automaker has bigger plans than just delivering pies.

The e-Palette has an open interior space and comes in lengths from 13 to 23 feet.

That makes it large enough to hold small stores that can drive themselves to consumers on demand.

Toyota is sinking $1 billion into self-driving technology.

Amazon and Uber are also partners.

Testing in the United States market for e-Palette will come sometime after a pilot program at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

