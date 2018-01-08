Police: Woman dies after crash throws her from car in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — One person is dead after a two-car crash Sunday evening in San Jose, according to San Jose Police Department.

Around 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a “major injury traffic collision” at Silver Creek Valley Rd. and Beaumont Canyon Dr., police said.

A gray 1998 Toyota, driven by a woman, was traveling northbound Silver Creek Valley Rd., approaching the intersection of Beaumont Canyon Dr.

A 2004 silver Mercedes Benz, driven by a man, turned from southbound Silver Creek Valley Rd. onto eastbound Beaumont Canyon Dr. and the two cars collided.

The Toyota rolled over, throwing the woman from her car.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to police.

The man remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, it does not appear that neither drugs or alcohol are factors in the collision.

The victim’s identity will not be released until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has confirmed her identity and notified her family.

This is the City’s second deadly traffic collision and second victim of 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kelvin Pham of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES