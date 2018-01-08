Powerful storm drenches Bay Area, heaviest rain still to come

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The strong storm system that’s drenching the Bay Area Monday morning isn’t going to let up anytime soon.

The National Weather Service says the storm system will produce even more rainfall Monday night and continue into Tuesday.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected to hit the Bay Area by Monday afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday evening are forecast to range from 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from noon Monday for all Bay Area hills.

A Flash Flood Watch is currently in effect for the North Bay Mountains and Valleys from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Dry and mild weather is forecast for the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

