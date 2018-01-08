Powerful storm drenches Bay Area, heaviest rain still to come

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The strong storm system that’s drenching the Bay Area Monday morning isn’t going to let up anytime soon.

The National Weather Service says the storm system will produce even more rainfall Monday night and continue into Tuesday.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected to hit the Bay Area by Monday afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday evening are forecast to range from 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from noon Monday for all Bay Area hills.

A Flash Flood Watch is currently in effect for the North Bay Mountains and Valleys from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Dry and mild weather is forecast for the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

8:39 am | Latest radar shows widespread light to moderate rain across the area 🌧️☔️. Rain will continue for many well into the afternoon and evening. #CAstorm #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RGe8rO4Yt4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2018

Radar Update 4:45 AM – Widespread precipitation🌧️ impacting the #BayArea this morning. Definitely a wet commute. Grab your ☔️ on your way out the door. Allow extra time as roads will be wet. #cawx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/8LdPfMgONu — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2018

Weather Update 1:45 AM – A Baroclinic Leaf 🍃 is currently seen on the water vapor imagery. Baroclinic leafs indicate the beginning stages of cyclogenesis. #cawx #Castorm pic.twitter.com/0X8fhnYnM1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2018

