Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Apple pressured to investigate iPhone addiction in kids

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s Darya Folsom discuss oil, GoPro leaving the drone industry, and iPhone addiction.

Oil has begun to decline after a three-year high.

GoPro share fell 20 percent as the company leaves the drone industry and plans to layoff at least 250 employees.

Two big shareholders in Apple are pressuring the company to investigate whether iPhones are bad for children.

Black answers Adam’s question: Does the January Effect really work in the stock market?

