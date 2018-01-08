SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco police officer has been arrested for sexually assaulting an unconscious person, police said.
Police first received reports of the sexual assault in September.
On Monday, police arrested 30-year-old Justin McCall at around 1 p.m. and removed him from the Field Operations Bureau.
McCall is a four-year veteran of the department.
McCall was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of sexual assault when the victim is prevented from resisting by an intoxicating substance and for sexual assault of a victim who was unconscious or asleep.
McCall has been suspended without pay.
- POLICE IDENTIFY MAN ARRESTED IN SEX ASSAULT OF SAN JOSE TEACHER
- WHERE TO BUY RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA IN SAN FRANCISCO
- WHY CABLE BILLS ARE RISING AGAIN AND WHAT CAN YOU DO
- SEARS, MACY’S TO CLOSE 4 BAY AREA STORES
- FLIGHT DIVERTED AFTER MAN SPREADS HUMAN WASTE IN BATHROOMS