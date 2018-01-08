San Francisco police officer arrested in sexual assault of unconscious person

By Published:
30-year-old Justin McCall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco police officer has been arrested for sexually assaulting an unconscious person, police said.

Police first received reports of the sexual assault in September.

On Monday, police arrested 30-year-old Justin McCall at around 1 p.m. and removed him from the Field Operations Bureau.

McCall is a four-year veteran of the department.

McCall was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of sexual assault when the victim is prevented from resisting by an intoxicating substance and for sexual assault of a victim who was unconscious or asleep.

McCall has been suspended without pay.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s