VIDEO: 2-alarm fire burning Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A 2-alarm fire is burning a Santa Rosa home on Monday night, firefighters said on Twitter.

The home is burning on Stonecrest Court.

Six engines and two ladder trucks are fighting the fire.

The fire is not yet under control.

No other structures are threatened.

*Second Alarm Structure Fire* Santa Rosa Firefighters are at scene of a 2nd Alarm Structure fire on Stonecrest Court. 6 engines and 2 ladder trucks assisgned. pic.twitter.com/JkIPIwGBke — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) January 9, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stay with KRON4 for updates.