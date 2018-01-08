VIDEO: CHP helicopter hit by green laser in Richmond

By and Published:

 

RICHMOND (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol chopper was struck by a laser in Richmond on Sunday night.

It happened just before 6:20 p.m. The chopper was on patrol when it was targeted several times by a green laser.

Officers warn that lasers are dangerous and harmful. They can cause permanent damage if pointed into a person’s eyes.

This is the second time in less than a month that a CHP chopper has been struck by a laser in the East Bay.

This latest incident is under investigation.

