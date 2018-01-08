VIDEO: CHP helicopter hit by green laser in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol chopper was struck by a laser in Richmond on Sunday night.
It happened just before 6:20 p.m. The chopper was on patrol when it was targeted several times by a green laser.
Officers warn that lasers are dangerous and harmful. They can cause permanent damage if pointed into a person’s eyes.
This is the second time in less than a month that a CHP chopper has been struck by a laser in the East Bay.
This latest incident is under investigation.
- POLICE IDENTIFY MAN ARRESTED IN SEX ASSAULT OF SAN JOSE TEACHER
- WHERE TO BUY RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA IN SAN FRANCISCO
- WHY CABLE BILLS ARE RISING AGAIN AND WHAT CAN YOU DO
- SEARS, MACY’S TO CLOSE 4 BAY AREA STORES
- FLIGHT DIVERTED AFTER MAN SPREADS HUMAN WASTE IN BATHROOMS