VIDEO: CHP helicopter hit by green laser in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol chopper was struck by a laser in Richmond on Sunday night.

It happened just before 6:20 p.m. The chopper was on patrol when it was targeted several times by a green laser.

Officers warn that lasers are dangerous and harmful. They can cause permanent damage if pointed into a person’s eyes.

This is the second time in less than a month that a CHP chopper has been struck by a laser in the East Bay.

This latest incident is under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES