VIDEO: Multiple accidents cause major delays on Oakland freeways

OAKLAND (KRON) — At least two accidents on Oakland freeways are causing major delays Monday morning.

KRON4’s Robin Winston reports an overturn accident at westbound 24 at College Ave.

CHP has issued a traffic alert for the area, as traffic is backed up through the Caldecott Tunnel, all the way to Orinda.

The other major accident is on westbound 580 near Grand Ave. Traffic is jammed far beyond the Fruitvale Ave. exit.

Robin recommends taking northbound 880 as an alternate route.

