VIDEO: Multiple accidents cause major delays on Oakland freeways

By and Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — At least two accidents on Oakland freeways are causing major delays Monday morning.

KRON4’s Robin Winston reports an overturn accident at westbound 24 at College Ave.

CHP has issued a traffic alert for the area, as traffic is backed up through the Caldecott Tunnel, all the way to Orinda.

The other major accident is on westbound 580 near Grand Ave. Traffic is jammed far beyond the Fruitvale Ave. exit.

Robin recommends taking northbound 880 as an alternate route.

For more updates from Robin in the traffic center, tune into KRON4 Morning News now – 10:00 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s