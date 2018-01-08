GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Gallatin police responded to a call of an unconscious driver, officers found two naked people who wound up being charged with multiple felonies.

It all went down on Dec. 28, and the arrest was caught on an officer’s body cam.

The video shows Officer Darren Rager approach a Chevy Tahoe parked behind a Shell gas station.

You can hear the officer as he said, “Is there somebody in the backseat?”

When he looked inside, Rager said he saw two naked people—Brett Clark, 27, was behind the wheel, and Valerie Wilson, 24, in the backseat.

The officer said, “Why are you naked? Put some pants on. This is awkward.”

A few minutes later, police said Clark got out of the vehicle, dropping a cigarette box that police later discovered had drugs inside.

On body cam video, Officer Rager asked, “What fell out of that cigarette box? You got some dope in the car?”

Authorities quickly determined both suspects have previous criminal histories.

“She is on probation out of Colorado, theft and drug charges,” Janell Wilson with Gallatin police told News 2, speaking of Valerie Wilson.

A search of the car turned up a stolen gun out of Illinois that was hidden underneath the gas pedal.

“If I find anything in there and you are lying, I will take you to jail for it,” Officer Rager told the suspects.

Police told News 2 they also found items stolen from across both Davidson and Sumner counties, including watches, jewelry, DVDs, batteries, knives, keys, a dozen cell phones, and stolen badges—a Massachusetts civil defense badge and a fugitive recovery agent badge.

According to authorities, police seized drug paraphernalia and a prescription bottle containing urine.

There was also more than an ounce of white powder the couple allegedly admitted was Benefiber, a dietary supplement they were using as counterfeit heroin.

Gallatin police said they also admitted to living out of their vehicle due to their addiction to heroin and meth.

“Listen, I don’t want to get stuck. Where are the needles in the car?” Officer Rager asked.

It’s still not clear why Clark and Wilson were naked.

Hendersonville police confirmed to News 2 they are suspects in at least 3 of their burglaries. They currently face charges of drugs for resale, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, and sale of a counterfeit substance.

Anyone with further information or anyone who believes some of the stolen property may be theirs is urged to contact Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.

