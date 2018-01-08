VIDEO: Rain brings flash flood concerns to fire-ravaged North Bay

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A flash flood watch has been issued for Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning for several areas affected by the North Bay wildfires, National Weather Service officials said.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that cause flash flooding, which is very dangerous.

The watch begins at noon today and ends at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday for areas in and adjacent to the burn scars from the Atlas, Tubbs, Nuns and Pocket fires.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is in Santa Rosa this morning, where she says the watch area also includes the Fountaingrove neighborhood.

Weather officials are warning residents of the possibility of debris flows, mudslides, and flash flooding.

Residents are urged to monitor future forecasts and be prepared to take action.

Here are some tips for getting through the storm:

You can prevent storm drain blockages by keeping leaves and other debris out of streets, gutters, and storm drains

Keep sandbags, plastic sheeting, lumber and other emergency building materials handy for waterproofing

If you must drive during a storm, watch for road hazards (i.e. – damaged pavement, trees, power lines, mud, etc.)

Never try to drive through standing water

Don’t forget your pets.

Radar Update 4:45 AM – Widespread precipitation🌧️ impacting the #BayArea this morning. Definitely a wet commute. Grab your ☔️ on your way out the door. Allow extra time as roads will be wet. #cawx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/8LdPfMgONu — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2018

Storm system remains on track for Monday and Tuesday with moderate to heavy rainfall across much of the area. We’ve put together a quick 2 minute video and discuss this storm’s potential impacts. #CAstorm #CArain #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mMJrHWkYnq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2018

