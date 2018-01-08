VIDEO: Research shows more women are learning to use a gun

TACOMA, WA (WCMH) — According to the Pew Research Foundation, more women are learning how to use a gun.

“I tell women it’s not about feeling safer it’s about feeling prepared for something that hopefully doesn’t occur but if it does I know what to do in that situation,” Laurinda Bellinger, tells KCPQ.

Bellinger, the Tacoma chapter leader for Well Armed Women club and a veteran gun owner, says she is helping more and more women learn to shooting and carry guns.

“These are scary times,” says Bellinger.

The Pew Research Foundations says that one in five women now say they own a gun.

Bellinger tells KCPQ women who own guns are doing it less to feel safe and more about being prepared.

“I hate reading stories about women getting attacked and they didn’t even see the threat coming. And then they freeze, you can learn things you can do you can build mental resilience. Learn a lot. Come check us out,” says Bellinger.

