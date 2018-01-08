SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Free sandbags are available to help protect San Francisco homes from flooding.

The sandbags can be picked up at the public works operations yard on Cesar Chavez Street between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Proof of San Francisco residency is required and sandbags are limited to 10 per address.

Public works street cleaning crews will also be out clearing storm drains this week.

Here is the full statement from the city:

San Francisco, CA – With more rain in the forecast, Public Works wants to remind City residents whose properties are prone to flooding that free sandbags are available to help protect their homes. The sandbags can be picked up at the Public Works operations yard Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The yard is located at 2323 Cesar Chavez St; enter at the Marin Street/Kansas Street gate. Proof of San Francisco residency is required and sandbags are limited to 10 per address. “It’s important for people to be prepared to protect their homes and neighborhoods,” said Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru. Public Works street cleaning crews also will be out clearing catch basins during their regular rounds. Nuru encourages individuals to sweep up leaves and litter from the sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses and put them in the appropriate green, blue or black bin to prevent them from clogging catch basins. Distributing free sandbags is a longstanding Public Works winter tradition. Year-round, residents who participate in the City’s Adopt-a-Street program can get free compost bags, brooms, gloves and other tools needed to help keep neighborhoods free of green waste, litter and graffiti. If you want to sign up for Adopt-a-Street or if you spot a blocked catch basin or street flooding, contact the 311 customer service center. Call 311, log on at sf311.org, or use the free mobile app. About San Francisco Public Works: The 24/7 City agency cleans and resurfaces streets; plants and nurtures City-maintained street trees; designs, constructs and maintains City-owned facilities; inspects streets and sidewalks; builds curb ramps; eradicates graffiti; partners with neighborhoods; trains people for jobs; greens the right of way; and educates our communities.

