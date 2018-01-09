2 armed robbers attack customers at Hercules Starbucks

HERCULES (KRON) — Police are looking for two armed robbers who attacked people at a Starbucks in Hercules.
It happened on Monday afternoon in the Starbucks at 842 Willow Ave. at around 12:35 p.m.
One of the robbers was armed with a gun.
Witnesses tell KRON4 that a customer refused to hand over his belongings and a robber beat him with a gun.
That victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Two other victims were not seriously hurt.
Police have not released a detailed description of the attackers. But they said the two were described as African-American men, one armed with a handgun.
The two were wearing all-dark clothes, police said.
The suspects made off with electronic devices, and they were last seen running toward a residential neighborhood.
