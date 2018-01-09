(KRON) — A 7.6 magnitude earthquake near Honduras has triggered a tsunami warning on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 6:51 p.m. in the Caribean Sea north of Honduras.

The quake had a depth of 33 kilometers (20 miles).

A tsunami warning has been issued as a result of the quake.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES