7.8 earthquake near Honduras triggers tsunami warning in Caribbean Sea

(KRON) — A 7.6 magnitude earthquake near Honduras has triggered a tsunami warning on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 6:51 p.m. in the Caribean Sea north of Honduras.

The quake had a depth of 33 kilometers (20 miles).

A tsunami warning has been issued as a result of the quake.

