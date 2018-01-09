(KRON) — A 7.6 magnitude earthquake near Honduras has triggered a tsunami warning on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake struck at around 6:51 p.m. in the Caribean Sea north of Honduras.
The quake had a depth of 33 kilometers (20 miles).
A tsunami warning has been issued as a result of the quake.
