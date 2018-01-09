7 injured, 2 critically, in school bus vs. pick-up truck crash in San Pablo

By Published: Updated:

SAN PABLO (KRON) — A crash involving a school bus and a pick-up truck left seven people injured Tuesday morning in San Pablo, according to Contra Costa County officials.

The accident was first reported around 8:45 a.m. on San Pablo Dam Rd. at Lois Ln.

Two of the people injured are in critical condition. The other victims suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

There were seven children on the bus. None of them were injured.

A total of four ambulances responded to the scene.

Authorities have not said how the collision occurred, or who was at fault.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

