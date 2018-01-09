BART Advisory: Major delays between East Bay, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART riders should expect major delays if traveling on the Pittsburg/Bay Point line Tuesday morning.
BART officials reported the delay, caused by “equipment problems,” around 6:00 a.m.
The delay affects commuters traveling in both the Pittsburg/Bay Point and San Francisco directions.
There is no estimate for when trains will resume normal service.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
