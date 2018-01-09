MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL VIDEO
HERCULES (KRON) — The holiday season may be over but package thieves are still out in force.
An East Bay homeowner sent KRON4 a video capturing a thief in Hercules.
The woman first tried to knock on the door. When no one answered, she crouched down to put a box on the porch into a bag she brought.
Then, she spotted another box, which she tries to hide in her jacket.
But as she’s walking away, the owner yells through the camera’s built-in mic.
Then, the thief dropped at least one of the packages while running away.
