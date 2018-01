NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — A driver has been killed in a Highway 121 landslide in Napa County on Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Highway 121 is closed at Valley Road and Kenzo Estates. Officers have suspended the recovery effort until Wednesday morning because the hill is too unstable.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

