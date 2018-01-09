Elderly California couple with pot gifts arrested again

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A California couple arrested in Nebraska last month for carrying 60 pounds of marijuana they described as family Christmas gifts have again been arrested in Nebraska, this time on suspicion of carrying drug money.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 70-year-old wife, Barbara, were arrested Tuesday along Interstate 80 in northeast Nebraska. They were arrested last month along the same roadway — in the same vehicle — just two counties west.

Lancaster County sheriff’s officials say the couple were passengers in a pickup truck where deputies found a duffel bag carrying $18,000 in cash and notes consistent with marijuana sales.

When the Jirons were arrested in York County on Dec. 19, they said they didn’t know it was illegal to transport marijuana through Nebraska.

Online court documents don’t list attorneys for the Jirons.

