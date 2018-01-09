TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was stabbed to death in Tampa on Tuesday after police say he kicked a woman’s door in and attacked her.
Just after midnight, Tampa police say 34-year-old Gerald Lee Gay slashed the tires on a car outside a home on East Frierson Avenue near North 17th Street.
Officers say Gay then tried to get into the home. When he failed to get in through a window due to burglar bars, he kicked in the front door.
Once he was inside the home, police say Gay attacked a woman he knows who lives there.
According to investigators, the woman’s three children – ages 12, 13 and 18 – tried to intervene and stop the attack on their mother.
When they failed to stop Gay, police say one of the teenagers grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the man multiple times.
Gay was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The woman and her children are cooperating with police.
