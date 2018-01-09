LeBron James, Diddy join criticism of H&M over ‘racist’ sweater ad

LONDON (AP) — NBA star LeBron James, rapper Diddy and other artists have responded with outrage to an advertising image by retailer H&M showing a black child in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”
The retailer has apologized and removed the image, but not before the ad was widely challenged Tuesday on social media as being racist and inappropriate.
James posted a refreshed image showing the model wearing a crown. Diddy posted an image with a sweatshirt revised to read “Coolest king in the world.”
Singer The Weeknd, who has a clothing line at the retailer, says he was “shocked and embarrassed” by the photo and that he would end his ties with the company.
The Swedish-based company says it is sorry the image was taken.
@hm u got us all wrong! And we ain't going for it! Straight up! Enough about y'all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied! We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that's what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!! #LiveLaughLove❤️ #LoveMyPeople🤴🏾👸🏾👨🏾⚖️👩🏾⚖️
Put some respect on it!! When you look at us make sure you see royalty and super natural God sent glory!! Anything else is disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/QVaxgngwh1
— Diddy (@Diddy) January 8, 2018
- POLICE IDENTIFY MAN ARRESTED IN SEX ASSAULT OF SAN JOSE TEACHER
- WHERE TO BUY RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA IN SAN FRANCISCO
- WHY CABLE BILLS ARE RISING AGAIN AND WHAT CAN YOU DO
- SEARS, MACY’S TO CLOSE 4 BAY AREA STORES
- FLIGHT DIVERTED AFTER MAN SPREADS HUMAN WASTE IN BATHROOMS