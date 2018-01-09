Morgan Hill police searching for person vandalizing Live Oak High School

By and Published:

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Police are looking for the person or people responsible for vandalizing Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill.

Live Oak High School has been vandalized and robbed several times over the past few months.

Surveillance video captured a still image of the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 669-253-4920.

Vandalism Suspect

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s