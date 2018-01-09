MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Police are looking for the person or people responsible for vandalizing Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill.

Live Oak High School has been vandalized and robbed several times over the past few months.

Surveillance video captured a still image of the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 669-253-4920.

