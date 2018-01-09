PLEASANTON (KRON) — Pleasanton police are still searching for a suspect they were in pursuit of early Tuesday morning.

Thirty-one-year-old Marquice McClinton, of Fremont, is wanted for felony evasion of police.

The suspect was nearly apprehended with help from Mother Nature.

The trunk is what remains of the help Monday night’s storm gave to Pleasanton police.

It’s part of an 80-foot long oak that fell, closing Sunol Boulevard entirely overnight.

You can see the hole in the ground where it uprooted. The rest remains cut up along the side of the road.

The downed tree is what stopped a blue 2005 Hyundai Elantra that police say was being driven by a man.

McClinton was allegedly leading a Pleasanton police officer on a pursuit at around 3 a.m.

Pleasanton police Sgt. Chris Niederhaus says McClinton had been pulled over by for a vehicle code violation in the First Street neighborhood.

“The driver immediately exited the vehicle, had his hands in his hoodie, rapidly approached the officer, who got out and drew his pistol,” Sgt. Niederhaus said. “The person was noncompliant, got back in his car, immediately took off, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit left the First Street neighborhood, went southbound on Sunol until due to weather, a tree had fallen across the street down by Happy Valley in Sunol. The suspect was unable to slow before impacting the tree, collided with the tree, then he fled on foot.”

The suspect ran off towards the bushes. A search of the area was done with a K-9 unit, but officers were unable to locate him.

It’s unknown if McClinton was injured when his car hit the tree.

But a pair of shoes were found at the crash site, so it’s possible he was barefoot when he ran off.

