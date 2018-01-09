People Behaving Badly: Lots of trash after rain

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

BERKELEY (KRON) — The Bay Area just had its first big storm of 2018, and when that happens, a lot of debris gets washed into the streams, the bays, and eventually, the ocean.

And Stanley Roberts shows us how bad the “first flush” is.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES