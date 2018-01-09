SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A Santa Rosa registered sex offender has been arrested for having child pornography on his phone, police said on Tuesday.

The investigation started when someone turned in a cellphone to Santa Rosa police. The person who found the phone said there may be child porn on it.

Detectives found the illegal images, police said. They were downloaded online.

After investigators found personal information in the phone, police carried out a search warrant on 64-year-old James Michael Grippe, of Santa Rosa.

Grippe is a registered sex offender, who has been convicted of having child porn before.

Police arrested Grippe on Friday when he went to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested for having the child porn and for an outstanding warrant, police said.

At Grippe’s home, police say they found meth and items related to drug sales.

Grippe is being held on $60,000 bail.

