Police shooting at Metcalf Energy Center in South San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Metcalf Energy Center in South San Jose on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at 1 Blanchard Road, police said.

No other information has been made available by police.

Here is a statement from a PG&E spokeswoman:

