Police shooting at Metcalf Energy Center in South San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Metcalf Energy Center in South San Jose on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at 1 Blanchard Road, police said.

No other information has been made available by police.

Here is a statement from a PG&E spokeswoman:

PG&E is aware of the situation on Blanchard Rd. in San Jose and is in contact w/ law enforcement.

The Metcalf Energy Center is not owned or associated with PG&E. The company’s facilities and property were not involved in the incident. @nbcbayarea @KTVU @kron4news @KGOdesk @CBSSF — Mayra Tostado (@PGE_Mayra) January 10, 2018

