Police shooting at Metcalf Energy Center in South San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Metcalf Energy Center in South San Jose on Tuesday night.
The shooting happened at 1 Blanchard Road, police said.
No other information has been made available by police.
Here is a statement from a PG&E spokeswoman:
PG&E is aware of the situation on Blanchard Rd. in San Jose and is in contact w/ law enforcement.
The Metcalf Energy Center is not owned or associated with PG&E. The company’s facilities and property were not involved in the incident. @nbcbayarea @KTVU @kron4news @KGOdesk @CBSSF
— Mayra Tostado (@PGE_Mayra) January 10, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
- SIERRA GETS 18 INCHES OF SNOW
- 12 INJURED IN EAST BAY SCHOOL BUS CRASH
- DEADLY MUDSLIDES KILL AT LEAST 8 IN SOCAL
- DAD HEARD CRASH THAT KILLED PREGNANT DAUGHTER
- WOMAN CONTRACTS FLESH-EATING BACTERIA FROM OYSTERS
- WATCH: WHALE SAVES DIVER FROM POTENTIAL SHARK ATTACK