(KRON) — President Donald Trump responded Tuesday to the speculation of Oprah Winfrey running for president in 2020.

Trump said he would beat Oprah in the presidential race, but says: “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah,” he told reporters in the Roosevelt Room during a meeting on immigration with members of Congress.

“Oprah would be a lot of fun,” President Trump said. “I know her very well. You know I did one of her last shows. She had Donald Trump … before politics … her last week and she had Donald Trump and my family. It was very nice. No I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run. I don’t think she’s going to run. I know her very well.”

Winfrey is “intrigued by the idea” of a presidential bid, best friend and CBS “This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King said Tuesday, and is taking the idea seriously, per friends of the former talk show host.

Her speech on the #MeToo movement at Sunday’s Golden Globes propelled Winfrey to the forefront of political conversation on Monday, with the potential to disrupt the Democratic primary process and pose a strong challenge to Trump in 2020.

CNN contributed to this report

