Raiders to officially introduce Jon Gruden as coach today

ALAMEDA (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders are officially introducing Jon Gruden as their new coach Tuesday.

The Raiders will have a press conference at noon. KRON4 will stream is live on Facebook and on KRON4.com

The team announced the move Saturday as soon as Gruden finished his final broadcast as an announcer for ESPN.

Gruden is returning for a second stint as coach of the Raiders after being traded to Tampa Bay following the 2001 season. He led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title over Oakland the following season. He has been out of coaching since being fired by Tampa Bay after the 2008 season.

The Raiders fired Jack Del Rio following the end of a disappointing six-win season.

