Redding apartment goes up in flames as residents try to kill spider

REDDING (KRON) — Residents trying to get rid of a spider in their Redding home Sunday ended up setting their apartment on fire.

They say they were trying to burn the spider with a propane torch when they accidentally ignited the corner of a box spring.

When firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming out of the first and second story windows.

It took crews about 15 minutes to knock down the blaze.

The building was damaged and the residents will have to stay elsewhere.

No one was injured.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES