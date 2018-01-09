Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Weight Watchers stocks rise thanks to Oprah

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s Darya Folsom discuss credit card debt, Weight Watchers, and the HQ Trivia app.

Americans’ outstanding credit card debt hit a new record in November, highlighting a more confident U.S. consumer but also flashing a warning signal of potential trouble down the road.

Last week, Weight Watchers received from its latest brand ambassador, DJ Khaled, was nothing compared to its rally after Oprah announced her stake in the stock.

A record-setting 1.2 million people just competed for a $10,000 cash prize in the hottest app around. Now, HQ Trivia is up to $20,000

Black answers Peggy’s question: Here’s how much should I pay my kid gets in allowance?

