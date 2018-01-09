San Francisco mayor’s race draws big names, crowded field

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Eight candidates trying to be elected San Francisco’s next mayor have qualified to run and another 18 potential candidates have until 5 p.m. today to make the ballot.

The candidates want to replace Mayor Ed Lee, a Democrat who died of a heart attack in December. As of now acting Mayor London Breed, Jane Kim, Mark Leno, Richie Greenberg, Amy Weiss, Angela Alioto, Lee Zhou, Michelle Bravo

This morning, I was accompanied by 10 girls who could one day be Mayor of San Francisco. As I took my oath, I showed them SF is a place where a young girl, no matter where she comes from, could one day grow up to lead our great city. https://t.co/t6AtbwTQlf pic.twitter.com/WNFC068GDu — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 9, 2018

City officials Tuesday gave approval for eight candidates who submitted candidacy qualification paperwork. Eighteen more took out paperwork to run in the race and had until the end of Tuesday to submit it.

The next mayor will have to navigate deep divisions over the impact of economic growth on housing, traffic and livability.

The election will be held June 5.

San Francisco’s median home value is nearly $1.3 million and the median rent is $4,400 monthly.

That prices out all but the wealthiest newcomers.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES