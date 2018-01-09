(KRON) – A winter storm that killed at least five people in Southern California dumped more than a foot of snow and an inch of heavy rain on the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno reported Tuesday that 18 inches of snow fell on the top of Mammoth Mountain south of Yosemite National Park.

About 5 inches of snow was recorded at Sugarbowl ski resort near Truckee, California, and 3 inches at South Lake Tahoe and the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.

About 1.3 inches of rain fell at Alpine Meadows southwest of Tahoe, 1.2 inches at Donner Lake near Truckee and one-third inch in the foothills around Reno.

The weather service canceled a winter weather advisory for the area but said an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow was possible Tuesday evening above 8,000 feet.

Sierra gets 18 inches of snow View as list View as gallery Open Gallery DCIM100GOPROGOPR1707.JPG

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Mono Co. above 7000 ft from 4 AM Mon–7 PM Tue. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area above 7000 ft 10 PM Mon–7 PM Tue. Moderate to heavy snow, low visibilities and difficult travel conditions are possible. pic.twitter.com/Uo1VmveXwu — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 8, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES