VIDEO: Pot hole triggers traffic alert on Altamont Pass in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) — A pot hole is causing major delays on Altamont Pass in Livermore Tuesday morning, prompting California Highway Patrol to issue a traffic alert.

The alert was issued at 5:30 a.m. for the area around westbound Interstate 580 near the Flynn Rd. exit.

Problems started around 4:30 a.m. when cars began pulling over after hitting the pothole.

Lanes three and four are blocked to prevent more cars from driving into the hole.

Traffic is backed up onto westbound Highway 205 beyond Mountain House Pkwy.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Heavy traffic on WB 580 onto the #Altamont, backed up onto WB 205 beyond Mountain House Pkwy pic.twitter.com/VrgoozecVC — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 9, 2018

